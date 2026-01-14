Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Acquires The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boeing stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

BA stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,737,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,155. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $247.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,188,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

