Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in AeroVironment stock on December 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.9%

AVAV traded up $17.94 on Wednesday, hitting $381.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,091. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total transaction of $367,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,223 shares of company stock valued at $714,883. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AeroVironment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.41.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

