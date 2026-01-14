Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock on December 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 1,288,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.71. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $31.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $289,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,786.24. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 48,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,485,970.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 740,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,482,703.32. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 293,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,305 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,254,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,714 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 9,874,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,146,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,704,000 after buying an additional 96,991 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,298,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 292,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 52,734 shares in the last quarter.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

