Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Realty Income stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. 6,747,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

