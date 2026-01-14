Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Oracle stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Oracle Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ORCL traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.53. The stock had a trading volume of 22,443,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351,748. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $556.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls still point to meaningful upside based on Oracle’s cloud/AI positioning and recent upgrades — some firms view the post?selloff valuation as attractive and have raised targets. Top Analyst Sees 48% Upside

Analysts and bulls still point to meaningful upside based on Oracle’s cloud/AI positioning and recent upgrades — some firms view the post?selloff valuation as attractive and have raised targets. Positive Sentiment: Support for the bull case: Oracle’s large AI backlog, cross?cloud footprint, and recent commercial wins (including the TikTok-related deal and potential hyperscaler business) are cited as drivers that could reaccelerate revenue and justify higher multiples. 2 Big Reasons Oracle Can Climb

Support for the bull case: Oracle’s large AI backlog, cross?cloud footprint, and recent commercial wins (including the TikTok-related deal and potential hyperscaler business) are cited as drivers that could reaccelerate revenue and justify higher multiples. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst commentary — some warn Oracle’s AI?driven valuation and debt?fueled capex create execution and timing risk even as others remain bullish; this keeps sentiment and targets wide. Meta Compute Reaffirms Bullish Thesis

Mixed analyst commentary — some warn Oracle’s AI?driven valuation and debt?fueled capex create execution and timing risk even as others remain bullish; this keeps sentiment and targets wide. Negative Sentiment: Immediate catalyst for the drop: bondholders sued, alleging Oracle made false or misleading statements in the offering documents for the Sept. 25 $18B note/bond sale tied to its AI infrastructure — the suit claims Oracle failed to disclose it would need to sell substantial additional debt. Reuters: Oracle sued by bondholders

Immediate catalyst for the drop: bondholders sued, alleging Oracle made false or misleading statements in the offering documents for the Sept. 25 $18B note/bond sale tied to its AI infrastructure — the suit claims Oracle failed to disclose it would need to sell substantial additional debt. Negative Sentiment: Legal and financing risk: the proposed class action increases the chance of settlement costs, management/time distraction, and could lift perceived credit risk — a meaningful concern given Oracle’s elevated leverage and recent debt?funded capex. Why Oracle Stock Dropped Today (Fool)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $380.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

