Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,406,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.60). Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $143.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,252,260,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $356,643,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fiserv by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

