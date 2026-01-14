Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells 1,110 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,945. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Dean Fountain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.79, for a total value of $292,806.90.

On Monday, December 29th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,100 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.86, for a total value of $289,146.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $286,269.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $293,883.60.

On Monday, December 8th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.66, for a total transaction of $276,012.60.

On Monday, December 1st, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $263,058.90.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.91, for a total transaction of $260,750.10.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total transaction of $252,458.40.

On Monday, November 3rd, Thomas Dean Fountain sold 8,318 shares of F5 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.78, for a total value of $2,077,670.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.45. The stock had a trading volume of 760,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,095. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.85 and its 200 day moving average is $289.16. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $346.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter worth $883,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: F5’s NGINXaaS for Google Cloud is being promoted as advancing cloud-native application delivery and security — a product/partner development that supports F5’s cloud transition and could help revenue growth over time. F5 NGINXaaS for Google Cloud Advances Cloud-Native Application Delivery and Security

F5’s NGINXaaS for Google Cloud is being promoted as advancing cloud-native application delivery and security — a product/partner development that supports F5’s cloud transition and could help revenue growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2027 EPS estimate marginally (from $3.50 to $3.49) and left a Hold rating on FFIV; consensus full?year EPS remains near $11.20 — a small analyst tweak rather than a major re?rating.

Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2027 EPS estimate marginally (from $3.50 to $3.49) and left a Hold rating on FFIV; consensus full?year EPS remains near $11.20 — a small analyst tweak rather than a major re?rating. Negative Sentiment: A securities-class-action has been filed (and several plaintiff firms have issued investor notices) alleging F5 misled investors over the cybersecurity incident and its financial impact — litigation raises potential legal exposure, distraction, and uncertainty around future guidance. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges F5, Inc. Investors to Act

A securities-class-action has been filed (and several plaintiff firms have issued investor notices) alleging F5 misled investors over the cybersecurity incident and its financial impact — litigation raises potential legal exposure, distraction, and uncertainty around future guidance. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman and other firms highlight a class action tied specifically to F5’s October disclosures about a material cybersecurity incident and resulting adverse revenue impact — this is the most direct legal risk cited by investors and may pressure the stock until resolution or clearer guidance. Hagens Berman: Cybersecurity?Incident?Related Securities Class Action Pending

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded F5 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.22.

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

