Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Critical Comparison

Sigyn Therapeutics and Grifols are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigyn Therapeutics and Grifols, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Grifols 1 3 1 0 2.00

Grifols has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. Given Grifols’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grifols is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Grifols”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.34 million ($4.19) -0.30 Grifols $7.52 billion 0.85 $169.80 million $0.19 48.63

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Sigyn Therapeutics. Sigyn Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -3,743.20% Grifols N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grifols beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats. The company is also involved in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, it develops ChemoPrep to enhance the tumor site delivery of chemotherapy; ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity and inhibit the spread of cancer metastasis; and ImmunePrep to enhance the potential efficacy of immunotherapeutic antibodies. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment; biological products; manufactures and sells plasma to third parties; and involves in research activities, as well as markets pharmaceutical products for hospital pharmacies. In addition, the company offers Yimmugo PID, an immunology drug; and Yimmugo ITP, a hematology drug. Further, it develops Xembify Pre-filled syringes, FlexBag, and Prolastin vials; Xembify Biweekly dosing, Prolastin-C, Fostamatinib2, and VISTASEAL which are in Phase IV development stage; Xembify, Albumin 20% and 5%, Fibrinogen, Trimodulin, Cytotec pregnancy, and AMBAR-Next in Phase III development stage; and AKST4290 that is in Phase II clinical development. Additionally, it offers recIG, Alpha-1 AT in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, ATIII, GIGA 2339, GIGA564, and OSIG. It has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products and with GIANT; and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

