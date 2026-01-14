NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3386 per share on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This is a 0.4% increase from NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBI traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Company Profile

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

