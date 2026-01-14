Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Decreases By 81.2%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,563 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 15th total of 8,302 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,059 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Geberit stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70. Geberit has a twelve month low of $53.80 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Geberit to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geberit currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Geberit AG is a Swiss-based manufacturer specializing in sanitary products and systems for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland, the company develops and supplies installation systems, bathroom ceramics, faucets and piping solutions. Its product range encompasses concealed cisterns, flush plates, wall-hung toilets, washbasins, shower trays and underfloor heating systems, complemented by digital bathroom controls and smart water management technologies.

Founded in 1874, Geberit evolved from a regional metalworking business into a global market leader in sanitary technology.

