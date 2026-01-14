Short Interest in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG) Declines By 72.9%

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,228 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 85,597 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 37,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,378. The firm has a market cap of $474.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,954,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 505,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,960,000.

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

