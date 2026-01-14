iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 38,513 shares.The stock last traded at $123.0430 and had previously closed at $123.55.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.