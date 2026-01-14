iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 163,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the previous session’s volume of 38,513 shares.The stock last traded at $123.0430 and had previously closed at $123.55.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.32.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
