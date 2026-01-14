Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in December

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 844 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the December 15th total of 7,235 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,751 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 99,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Experian has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Experian Company Profile

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

