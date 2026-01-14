iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,377,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 385,480 shares.The stock last traded at $98.34 and had previously closed at $97.99.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.7947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,849,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,857,000 after purchasing an additional 350,018 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,091,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,432,000 after purchasing an additional 127,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,553,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,167 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

