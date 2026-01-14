iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,377,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 385,480 shares.The stock last traded at $98.34 and had previously closed at $97.99.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.7947 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 381.0%.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
