Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.3590, but opened at $4.6610. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.2590, with a volume of 148,135 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KKPNF

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.