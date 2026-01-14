Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.7550.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1881 in Osaka, Japan. The company develops, produces, and markets a broad portfolio of decorative paints for residential and commercial applications, as well as high-performance industrial coatings tailored to automotive, marine, aerospace, protective, and general industrial markets. Its product lines include emulsions, primers, topcoats, powder coatings, and specialty formulations designed to meet stringent performance and environmental standards.

Through a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, and strategic alliances, Nippon Paint serves customers across Asia, Europe, North America, and other emerging markets.

