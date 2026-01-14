bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.00, but opened at $120.85. bioMerieux shares last traded at $120.85, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

bioMerieux Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

bioMerieux Company Profile

bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

