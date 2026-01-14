iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.42 and last traded at C$20.14, with a volume of 4701420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.75.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.33.

About iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P TSX Capped Energy Index the Index, net of expenses. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy. A replicating strategy is an investment strategy intended to replicate the performance of the Index by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in a portfolio of index securities in substantially the same proportions as they are represented in the Index.

