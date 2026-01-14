Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.0510 and last traded at $13.0510, with a volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 7.9%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. is a leading integrated real estate developer based in Tokyo, Japan, and a core member of the Mitsui Group. The company engages in a wide range of property-related activities, including the development, leasing and management of office buildings, retail facilities, residential complexes, hotels, resorts and logistics centers. Through both ground?up and redevelopment projects, Mitsui Fudosan has established a diverse portfolio that spans landmark mixed?use developments such as Roppongi Hills and Tokyo Midtown.

Founded in 1941, Mitsui Fudosan has grown from its domestic origins into a global real estate enterprise.

