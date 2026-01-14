Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.8550, with a volume of 1513982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26,387.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 585,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 583,426 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,622,000. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,444,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 371.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 241,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,735,000.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.