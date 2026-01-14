Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG) Short Interest Down 80.3% in December

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,290 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the December 15th total of 37,003 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intelligent Living Application Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILAG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888. Intelligent Living Application Group has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

