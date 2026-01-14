Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.25 and last traded at C$72.25, with a volume of 4445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.30.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 billion for the quarter. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.5209386 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

