Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.23 and last traded at $199.3280, with a volume of 1173502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays set a $188.00 target price on Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hershey from $187.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.37.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average is $182.34. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 11.84%.Hershey’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 81.91%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,115.60. This trade represents a 4.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Taffet bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.19 per share, with a total value of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,786.49. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

