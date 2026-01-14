Short Interest in Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI) Declines By 62.2%

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:HCAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,272 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the December 15th total of 3,369 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,568 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,703. Huachen AI Parking Management Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Huachen AI Parking Management Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huachen AI Parking Management Technology presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Huachen AI Parking Management Technology

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology is a China-based technology company specializing in intelligent parking solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine vision and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company’s core offering integrates real-time data collection with advanced analytics to automate the detection, guidance and enforcement of parking spaces in both urban and commercial settings. By combining AI-driven video analytics with sensor networks, Huachen AI delivers enhanced operational efficiency and accurate occupancy monitoring for parking lot operators and end users.

The company’s product suite includes license plate recognition cameras, smart parking sensors, automated payment kiosks and a cloud-based management platform.

