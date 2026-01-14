Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Daimler Truck Holding AG – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 268,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,034% from the previous session’s volume of 23,644 shares.The stock last traded at $23.92 and had previously closed at $23.5050.

DTRUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Daimler Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Daimler Truck Trading Up 3.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20.

Daimler Truck AG is a leading global manufacturer of commercial vehicles, specializing in the design, production and distribution of trucks, buses and powertrain components. The company operates through a diversified brand portfolio that includes Mercedes-Benz Trucks, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, BharatBenz and Thomas Built Buses. Its product range covers heavy-duty, medium-duty and light-duty trucks, as well as a variety of bus models for urban and intercity transportation.

In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Daimler Truck offers a suite of services aimed at fleet management and uptime optimization.

