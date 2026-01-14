Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,008 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the December 15th total of 1,271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.3%

GOODO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. 1,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.31. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties across the United States. The company focuses primarily on single-tenant, net-leased office and industrial facilities, seeking long-term contractual cash flows from creditworthy tenants. Its investment strategy emphasizes free-standing assets located in markets with stable economic fundamentals and limited new supply.

Since its formation in 2003, Gladstone Commercial has pursued a disciplined growth approach, funding new acquisitions through a combination of equity raises, debt financing and proceeds from property dispositions.

