Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Here’s Why

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.78. Approximately 80,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 298,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SION. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Insider Activity at Sionna Therapeutics

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 33,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $1,486,009.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,561,655 shares in the company, valued at $158,671,730.25. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,486,009.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,561,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,671,730.25. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,312,357 shares of company stock worth $50,469,863 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sionna Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SION. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

