PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.7450, with a volume of 91885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.
