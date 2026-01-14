PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.7450, with a volume of 91885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.70.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds). Municipal Bonds are issued by or on behalf of states and local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities.

