Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 1,138,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 567,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Northern Graphite Trading Up 29.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$48.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.32.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec. It also has an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the South Okak nickel-copper-cobalt project located southeast of Voisey's Bay, Labrador.
