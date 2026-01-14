Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 115,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 51,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Trading Up 36.4%

The company has a market cap of C$7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

