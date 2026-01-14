Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Short Interest Up 110.5% in December

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 75,330 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the December 15th total of 35,791 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Caravelle International Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Caravelle International Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 33,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507. Caravelle International Group has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

