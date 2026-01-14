Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 117761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Ca Valu

Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 16.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after buying an additional 114,394 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Ca Valu by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 59,002 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Inv Vk Ca Valu by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Ca Valu in the third quarter worth $229,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

