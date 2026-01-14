Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Inv Vk Ca Valu (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 117761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.
Inv Vk Ca Valu Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Institutional Trading of Inv Vk Ca Valu
Inv Vk Ca Valu Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade California municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.
