VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Update

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,472 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the December 15th total of 89,044 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.1%
IBOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 7,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,998. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28.
VanEck Robotics ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile
The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.
