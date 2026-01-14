First Andes Silver (CVE:FAS) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

First Andes Silver Ltd. (CVE:FAS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,946,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 518% from the average session volume of 314,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

First Andes Silver Stock Up 25.0%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.34.

First Andes Silver Company Profile

First Andes Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for silver and gold properties. The company holds 100% interest in the Santas Gloria silver property covering an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. and changed its name to First Andes Silver Ltd. in April 2024. First Andes Silver Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

