REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2026

Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVGFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Stock Down 1.3%

REVG traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 169,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. REV Group has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REV Group by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $866,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 338.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 749,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.