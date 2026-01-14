REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Baird R W cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

REV Group Stock Down 1.3%

REVG traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 169,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. REV Group has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that REV Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in REV Group by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in REV Group during the second quarter worth $866,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 338.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,191,000 after purchasing an additional 749,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

