JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 164,243 shares.The stock last traded at $91.58 and had previously closed at $92.92.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTEK. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 190.7% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

