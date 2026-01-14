Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Short Interest Down 80.8% in December

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 840 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the December 15th total of 4,375 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,379 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GEGGL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $25.50.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc is a U.S.-based private equity firm and business consolidator focused on acquiring and growing lower middle-market companies. Through its holding company structure, Great Elm Group invests equity capital alongside management teams in established businesses across diverse industries, including business services, healthcare and wellness, industrial services, and consumer products. The company’s disciplined investment approach emphasizes cash-flow stability, operational improvement, and strategic add-on acquisitions.

In June 2022, Great Elm Group, Inc completed the issuance of its 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ: GEGGL), a series of senior unsecured notes that bear interest at a fixed rate payable semiannually and mature in 2027.

