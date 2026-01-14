B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 9,678 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.8330.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.4%

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

B&M European Value Retail is a leading discount variety retailer operating primarily in the United Kingdom and France. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of value-focused merchandise, including groceries, health and beauty products, toys, seasonal items, homewares, DIY and gardening supplies, and pet care. By sourcing products directly from manufacturers and maintaining a lean cost structure, B&M aims to deliver everyday low prices to its customers.

Headquartered in Liverpool, England, B&M traces its origins back to the late 1970s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

