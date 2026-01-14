First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,066 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 3,184 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289. The company has a market cap of $105.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $31.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 563.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 43,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

