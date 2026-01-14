Short Interest in MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM) Grows By 216.3%

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:FMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,372 shares, a growth of 216.3% from the December 15th total of 750 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,552 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. 3,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,554. MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 million, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Get MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF alerts:

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Company Profile

EA Series Trust – MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Marketdesk Indices LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund employs quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund employs proprietary research to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketDesk Focused U.S. Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.