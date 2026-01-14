Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 343,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 718,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $979.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

