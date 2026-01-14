Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Resonac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Resonac Stock Performance
Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 3.94%.
Resonac Company Profile
Resonac Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHWDY), formerly known as Showa Denko K.K., is a diversified chemical manufacturer based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a broad range of industrial chemicals and performance materials that serve sectors including automotive, electronics, energy storage and environmental applications. Its product portfolio encompasses basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, functional chemicals, ceramic powders, aluminum specialty products and graphite electrodes for steel production.
Resonac maintains a strong presence in the electronics materials market through its supply of semiconductor?grade silicon, silicon wafers, rare?earth magnetic alloys and high?purity gases and chemicals used in semiconductor fabrication.
