Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of FTF stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE American: FTF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income while maintaining a limited interest-rate risk profile. The trust primarily invests in a portfolio of investment-grade fixed-income securities, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency obligations, mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. By concentrating on higher-quality credits, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of income while moderating the impact of rising or volatile interest rates on its net asset value.

To manage duration risk, FTF maintains a target portfolio duration that is shorter than that of broad bond-market indices, typically ranging between two and five years.

