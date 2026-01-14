Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This is a 4.0% increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.
Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ LKFN opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Lakeland Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lakeland Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.
Lakeland Financial Company Profile
Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company based in Warsaw, Indiana, that operates through its principal subsidiary, Lakeland Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan offerings spanning commercial real estate, agricultural, mortgage, consumer and small-business lending.
Originally organized in 1893 as Kosciusko County State Bank, the enterprise reorganized as a bank holding company in 1984 to facilitate strategic growth and diversification.
