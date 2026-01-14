Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $16,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $154,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,304 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 150.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,249,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 751,255 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 116.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,134,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,501,000 after purchasing an additional 611,523 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 188.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 266,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 174,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $148.82 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

