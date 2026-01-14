New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $238,951,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,048.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,460,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,743 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,435,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,429,000 after acquiring an additional 980,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,977,000 after purchasing an additional 702,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 236.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 593,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 417,183 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CMS opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.49. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

