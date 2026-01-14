AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 858.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $991,089,000 after acquiring an additional 433,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $75,690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 75.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 609,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 262,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,630,000 after buying an additional 139,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $37,787,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,359,847.60. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,223 shares of company stock worth $714,883 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AeroVironment from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. New Street Research set a $365.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $363.86 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.09, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.16.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.