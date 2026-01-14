New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Aptiv worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.7%

Aptiv stock opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.