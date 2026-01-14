SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,681 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $386.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $327.42 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $292.97 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average of $325.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 21.58%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

