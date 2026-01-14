SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 548.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,373.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Featured Stories

